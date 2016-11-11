Paradise voters elect council, school board reps

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Tags: Election, Paradise, Paradise City Council, Paradise School Board

In mostly one-candidate races, Paradise City Council and school board members were elected Tuesday night.

In the two contested races for city council spots, Brad Largent won Place 3 and Chris Harris took Place 4.

Largent, the incumbent, pulled ahead in early voting with 57 votes to write-in Lana Hamblin’s 6. Largent expanded his final lead to 108 votes over Hamblin’s 7.

Harris had a narrower margin over opponent Amanda Black in early voting, 40 to 29. Harris ultimately won 75 to 52. Place 4 is for a one-year term. The former councilwoman in Place 4, Terre Ward, resigned in the summer.

Only one candidate filed for Paradise’s mayoral and Place 1 and Place 2 races. Roy A. Steel will be mayor, taking over a one-year term after the resignation of Sam Starr. Steel served as a council member prior to his election as mayor.

Chad Welty will fill Place 1 and Robert Gayan Place 2. Welty and Gayan are both incumbents.

There was only one contested race for Paradise School Board, the unexpired term for Place 4. Jody Yates, who was appointed to Place 4 after the resignation of Carrie Preather in March, ran against Susie Burt.

Yates beat out Burt in early voting 977 to 372. He expanded that lead in the final results, 1,000 to 374.

Paradise School Board’s Place 6 and Place 7 were also up for election, but the candidates ran unopposed. Ben Sanders will fill Place 6 and Ronnie Pewitt Place 7.