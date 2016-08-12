Paradise School Board holds tax rate steady

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Tags: Paradise, Paradise School Board

Paradise ISD’s property tax rate will not change in the upcoming year.

Superintendent Mac Edwards made the announcement during a public hearing on the budget Monday night prior to the board’s regular meeting. The tax will remain at $1.34 per $100 valuation.

Due to recent downturns in oil and gas, the district is facing a $126,000 budget shortfall this year, a number with which Edwards said he’s comfortable.

“In the past couple of years, student increases have helped offset our losses,” he explained.

School districts receive additional state funding for each student. Paradise’s enrollment Monday was 24 students higher than the district’s last day of school in the spring.

In other business, board members:

heard a report comparing the district’s 2016 STAAR scores to previous years. Highlights included 93 percent of eighth graders passing their reading tests, fourth-grade writing and sixth-grade math scores noticeably improving and all grades improving scores in science.

approved the sale of a .66-acre tract of land.

approved the district’s teacher appraisal system.

recognized 2016 UIL academic state champion Avery Caddell.

School board members will meet again 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, to finalize budget plans.