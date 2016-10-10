Paradise School Board considers new graduation site

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Tags: Paradise, Paradise School Board

Paradise School Board discussed the district’s future growth Monday.

Superintendent Mac Edwards told trustees that if the district keeps up its current growth rate, Paradise could have 1,190 students next school year and more than 1,200 by 2018-2019.

The senior class is already large enough that the district needs to consider moving graduation from the high school gym, Edwards said. There are 92 students enrolled in the current senior class.

“Y’all have been to the last two [graduations] and know how tight the space is down there,” Edwards said.

Edwards, high school Principal Mark Mathis and Assistant Superintendent Patti Seckman toured Weatherford College’s auditorium a few weeks ago as a potential graduation location. The auditorium seats 2,000.

“Space is going to continue to be an issue,” Edwards said. “We are the biggest school in Wise County that still does [graduation] in-house.”

Edwards mentioned that some local districts have moved their ceremonies to their football stadiums, but he didn’t recommend that option due to the possibility of inclement weather.

The board discussed what dates and times would be open to use Weatherford’s auditorium, and the favorite date was Saturday, May 27, at 2 p.m.

No action was taken so the board could consider the matter further.

Edwards also discussed the district’s Texas Education Agency campus distinctions. As reported in an Oct. 5 Messenger story that Edwards addressed at the meeting, Paradise ISD didn’t receive distinctions based on 2016 test scores.

The superintendent explained that Paradise “didn’t have any control over who we’re paired with” for the distinctions. TEA grouped Paradise ISD with 40 other schools with similar socioeconomic statuses and population areas for comparison.

Bringing up one category, top 25 percent in closing performance gaps, Edwards said that seven of the top 10 schools, the ones that did earn that distinction, had much higher enrollment figures than Paradise High School, which placed 13th out of 40 in that category.

“Our kids are compared, in my opinion, to the pick of the litter of those big school districts,” Edwards said.

“For us to finish 13th out of that list is pretty good, guys.”

The board also: