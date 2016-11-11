Paradise principals outline plans for improvement

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, November 19, 2016

Paradise School Board approved the campus improvement plans (CIP) for all four of its schools Monday.

Campus principals explained the highlights of their 2016-2017 CIPs to board members. The elementary school plans to introduce more guided reading, sent teachers to a writing training course and plans to set up a second computer lab.

The intermediate school will focus on improving special education reading and math by pulling more students into resource classes, bringing the special education classes more lower grade level materials and monitoring progress every six weeks. Principal Kristin Gage said the school will also try to improve writing test scores of the economically disadvantaged students by discussing every student’s progress at response to intervention (RTI) meetings, sending teachers to writing training courses and encouraging more collaboration among fourth grade writing teachers.

The junior high will conduct curriculum-based assessments after the first, second, fourth and fifth six weeks, hold RTI meetings every six weeks to identify students in academic need, separate the ELA from reading classes in sixth grade, restructure math and reading labs to focus more on “drill and skill” and make the teachers available before and after school to help students with their studies.

The high school sent its English I teacher to a writing workshop, will host tutorials before STAAR tests and will have the English I and II teachers collaborate with fellow teachers across the county on methods and ideas.

Principal Mark Mathis said the school has also increased security by installing new cameras and making students park in the gravel lot next to the school instead of the fine arts lot across the street. The school has also issued rewards cards sponsored by local businesses to students with As and Bs and good attendance.

The school board also:

canvassed the Nov. 8 election results and swore in members Jody Yates and Ben Sanders;

approved the 2017 collections contract with Wise County Appraisal District;

set the annual employee appreciation dinner for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

The next school board meeting is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.