Paradise man dies after wreck

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Tags: Paradise, wreck

A Wise County man is dead after being involved in a three-vehicle wreck in Weatherford last week.

Allen Donald, 54, was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck while attempting to cross Main Street at West Bridge Street just before 8 p.m. Nov. 23, according to Weatherford Police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Hayes.

“It just looked like they tried to jump across South Main,” Hayes said. “They were struck on the passenger side.”

The intersection is three blocks north of the Parker County courthouse. A parked car was also damaged in the wreck.

Hayes said medics were called to the scene, but no one involved in the wreck appeared to have serious injuries at that time.

Donald later sought medical attention. He died at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth just after 3 a.m. Friday.

His body was sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. Cause of death is pending.