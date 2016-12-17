Paradise ISD pursues District of Innovation designation

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, December 17, 2016

Paradise School Board voted Wednesday to approve a resolution to adopt a District of Innovation (DOI).

Becoming a DOI gives school districts more local control and exempts them from some state requirements., It allows more flexibility in class size and school calendar scheduling.

Administrative assistant Cindy Staley said that PISD is mainly interested in becoming a DOI to move the school year’s start date forward.

Now that the board has adopted a resolution, a public hearing will be held to determine whether the district should develop a local innovation plan. After that hearing, the board may appoint a committee to develop the plan to pursue the DOI designation, or they may decline to do so.

Bridgeport and Decatur have formed DOI committees, and Boyd is considering doing so. Slidell ISD is already a DOI.

The board also: