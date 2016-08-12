Paradise City Council approves tax increase

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, September 24, 2016

Paradise City Council voted Monday to raise taxes for fiscal year 2016-2017.

The new rate will be 34 cents per $100 property valuation, up from 33.9 cents. At this rate, the city will gather $22,602 more in tax dollars than last year. Of that amount, $4,455 is tax revenue from property added to the tax roll for 2016-2017.

Council members voted unanimously to raise the property tax rate.

The council also approved next year’s budget, balanced with a total predicted income of $448,775 and predicted expenditures of $448,775. Members voted 3-1 to approve the budget, with Chad Welty against.

Citizens spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting to express concerns about the budget.

Jimmy and Maurine Begeman asked why the budget included the salary for a city police officer when they felt that money should go toward providing water to all Paradise citizens.

The Begemans are one of the households without city-provided water, and they’re concerned that growth in the area will drain their well-water reservoir.

“We’ve been paying taxes for 20 years, and we still get no benefits really,” Maurine Begeman said.

City council member Brad Largent told the Begemans that he’d received many calls from concerned residents whose property had been stolen and hiring a police officer cost the city less than trying to get water to all citizens.

“We’re several hundred thousand dollars away from providing water,” Largent said.

Council member Bob Gayan explained that previous councils never considered saving money to provide more water until very recently. The city applied for grants in the past to solve the issue but never received any.

