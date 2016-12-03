Paradise chamber changes name to fit countywide mission

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, December 3, 2016

Tags: Paradise, Paradise Chamber of Commerce

On New Year’s Eve, the Paradise Chamber of Commerce will celebrate more than the beginning of 2017.

The chamber will change its name to Wise County Chamber of Commerce Jan. 1, a symbol of its move toward more countywide development.

“Paradise, with 400 residents, it’s very difficult [to have a chamber]. In order to even sustain our chamber, we’ve always opened our doors to the entire county,” President Deborah Mann said.

“We know there’s over 60,000 people in the county. There’s a lot of businesses that are not members.”

Mann wants to correct any assumptions that this means all the local chambers are combining – they are not. Decatur and Bridgeport chambers will still represent their communities. The name change is just the first step for the Paradise chamber as it works to spread its outreach to all of Wise.

“We’ve always been county minded,” Mann said. “Now we’re county named.”

Mann said the chamber is currently reaching out to officials in all 12 cities in Wise County to form partnerships. Once a month the newly-named Wise County chamber plans to host morning networking events, which will move from city to city. City officials and local business leaders will be invited to speak and represent their towns at each event, but most of the time will be reserved for networking. The first event will be 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Boyd Community Center.

The goals of the newly-named chamber will be to reach out to businesses across Wise and help them gain exposure, grow its membership, represent all local communities and be involved in countywide development.

“We are here to support and welcome businesses in the county regardless of what city they’re in,” Mann said.

“If you’re trying to bring businesses to the county you can say, ‘Hey, we have an active county chamber.'”

The Paradise Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its official name change at its New Year’s Eve Bash, Saturday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Decatur Civic Center. There will be an open bar, a DJ, photo booth, ball drop watch party and cash prizes. Tickets are limited and cost $50. To purchase tickets, email your full name and number of tickets requested to info@paradisetexaschamber.org.