Pair indicted for assault on officers

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

Tags: Crime, Paradise

A man and woman who led officers on a high-speed chase through the Paradise area in late July have been indicted on multiple charges, including aggravated assault against a public servant.

On July 23, sheriff’s deputy Gary Fitzgerald recognized Brandon Cole Long, 28, of Paradise as a suspect in a stolen vehicle case. Long and a passenger, Lana Kristine O’Connell, 28, of Grand Prairie sped away from the officer in what turned out to be another stolen vehicle: a Chevy double-cab pickup.

During the half-hour chase through the Paradise and Boonsville area that followed, Long backed into Fitzgerald’s patrol car several times. Fitzgerald sustained a laceration to his head that required stitches.

Sheriff Lane Akin said Fitzgerald fired at Long three times to stop the assault.

Long was indicted on the first degree felony charge for aggravated assault against a public servant for striking the officer’s vehicle, as well as another aggravated assault against a public servant count for driving at another deputy, Jason McCall, during the chase. In both counts, the indictment says the vehicle Long was driving was used as a deadly weapon.

Long was indicted for a third degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and the vehicle was found to be a deadly weapon in that charge as well, according to the indictment.

He was also indicted for the state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

O’Connell was indicted on one count of aggravated assault against a public servant for tossing a vehicle jack at the pursuing officer during the chase as well as one count of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

The two were eventually arrested after Long crashed into a ravine in the area of County Road 3655 and caught after attempting to flee on foot.

Long remains in the Wise County jail with bond set at $150,000. O’Connell was released Sept. 27 after posting $25,000 bond.