Officers injured in pursuit

By David Talley and Brian Knox | Published Saturday, December 10, 2016

Tags: Wise County Sheriff's Office

Two Wise County Sheriff’s Office investigators were injured Thursday morning in a vehicle pursuit that started north of Decatur and ended in a foot chase on U.S. Business 81/287 south of Eagle Stadium.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said a marked Wise County Sheriff’s Office vehicle attempted to make a traffic stop of a green Kia car on southbound U.S. 81/287 near the roadside park north of Decatur just before 11 Thursday morning. The officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for a parole violation on the driver, identified as David Nickolas Armstrong, 30, of Bridgeport.

Armstrong tried to flee from the officers, driving southbound toward Decatur at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour according to call sheet records. Armstrong also drove southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 during part of the pursuit, call sheet records indicate.

Among the pursuing officers were sheriff’s office investigators James Mayo and Mike Neagle, driving an unmarked white pickup with lights and sirens activated, and another marked sheriff’s office vehicle.

When the pursuit reached Decatur, DPS attempted to deploy a spike strip across a lane of traffic near Thompson Street to disable Armstrong’s vehicle, but he was able to avoid it.

Neagle, driving the white pickup, went into the median at that point where he collided with Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Shawn Younger driving an unmarked sedan across the median to join the pursuit.

The investigators’ pickup flipped and landed on its side, trapping Mayo and Neagle. They were extricated and taken to Wise Health System in Decatur. Neagle was later flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with a neck injury. Mayo was treated at WHS and released.

On Friday, Akin said Neagle had received good news on his condition.

“They may not need to do surgery,” he said. “He had two vertebrae broken, but all the pieces are in place, so he may just need to be immobilized for about eight weeks.”

Neagle remained at JPS Friday morning.

After Armstrong avoided the spike strip, he continued south before turning north onto U.S. Business 81/287 at the overpass. He stopped just south of Eagle Stadium and fled on foot. After a short chase, he was caught, arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention causing serious bodily injury; evading arrest or detention; and possession of methamphetamine 4-200 grams. There was a female passenger in the car.

The Decatur Police Department is investigating the officer-involved wreck.

Wise County court records indicate Armstrong pleaded guilty in September of 2014 in 271st District Court in Decatur to a felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and was sentenced to eight years in prison.