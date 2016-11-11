Not-so-winning ticket: Rejected write-in votes reveal wide range of POTUS choices

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, November 19, 2016

Tags: Election

What do Mickey Mouse, Willie Nelson and Abraham Lincoln all have in common?

They each received at least one vote for president from Wise County voters in the Nov. 8 election.

The ballot included 13 official write-in candidates in addition to the four named president/vice president tickets.

Apparently that wasn’t enough for the 83 people in Wise County who wrote in a vote for someone other than those 17 acceptable answers.

Elections records show those 83 people wrote in a vote for a total of 41 candidates, who were all rejected.

Candidates who unsuccessfully ran for president this year received the most votes, with “Ted Cruz” leading the way with 16 write-in votes, plus one more that just listed “Cruz.”

Other early 2016 candidates who received votes included Ben Carson (8), Bernie Sanders (8), Marco Rubio (3), Jeb Bush (2), Rudy Giuliani (1) and John Kasich (1). “Mark Rubio” also received two votes as well as one vote for the “Ben Carson Ted Cruz.”

Some voters apparently wanted to see the Republican ticket switched with four people voting for “Mike Pence” and one more voting for “Pence” for president.

Previous years Republican presidential or vice presidential candidates also made an appearance with one vote for 2008 presidential nominee John McCain and three votes for 2012 vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan.

A couple of late presidents also received votes, with Ronald Reagan winning by a 2-1 vote over Abraham Lincoln.

A couple of NFL football players apparently received a vote each, but maybe surprisingly, neither was a Dallas Cowboy. “JJ Watts,” presumably Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and New York Giants kicker Josh Brown received write-in votes.

Other celebrity votes included comedic actor Bill Murray and legendary country singer Willie Nelson.

Ken Bone, the red sweater-wearing, undecided voter who asked a question during the third presidential debate and briefly became on online sensation, also received a vote, presumably by another undecided voter.

At least one local voter thought our county judge was ready for the national stage as J.D. Clark received one write-in vote.

And it wasn’t just real people who received votes. A couple of animated characters could be found on the list: Mickey Mouse and Snoopy each received one vote each.

Odin, a god in Norse mythology or the father of Thor in the Marvel comic world, depending on your perspective, also received a POTUS vote.

A couple of write-in votes didn’t even include a person – alive, dead or fictional.

“Texas Independence” received one write-in vote.

A Bible verse, “II Chronicles Svn Frtn,” was the presidential choice of one voter. That scripture reads, “if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Alas, a write-in candidate did not win the presidential election. However, everyone on the rejected write-in list can at least claim one distinction: they received more votes than nine of the 13 official write-in candidates on Wise County ballots.