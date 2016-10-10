Northwest ISD makes Tarrant County land purchase

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Northwest School Board members Monday voted to purchase nearly 150 acres of state-owned land in Tarrant County for just over $8.6 million.

The property is located near the south end of Alliance Gateway Freeway, west of North Riverside Drive and between Northwest campuses Byron Nelson High School and Eaton High School, southwest of the city of Roanoke.

The district has already conducted a feasibility study on the land, and utilities and roads are already in place.

According to a district memo, the site is slated for construction of another high school, middle school and stadium. Funding for the purchase comes from a 2008 capital bond program.

District Communications Specialist Anthony Tosie said while elementary sites are generally donated by land developers in larger districts, secondary campuses often require a land purchase.

A recently proposed 1,000-home development in Rhome includes 13 acres of land set aside for a school site, which would be served by Northwest ISD. The proposal was covered in the Oct. 5 issue of the Messenger.