By David Talley | Published Saturday, October 29, 2016

Tags: Northwest, Northwest School Board

The Northwest School Board Monday hired an attorney for the district.

Christie Hobbs, a former teacher, got the job with a unanimous vote.

Hobbs has nine years of school attorney experience, advising more than 40 districts, including Arlington ISD. She previously worked as a ninth-grade teacher at Crowley ISD for four years.