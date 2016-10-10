No clowning around; Police determine no local threat

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

Rumors of frightening clowns silently staring citizens down in the dark are sweeping the country, and Wise County is no different. However, no local claims of lurking clowns have been legitimized at this time.

Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford said his department received five or six calls Tuesday night relating to clowns spotted at Fred’s Super Dollar and Harwood Park.

“We went down there, and we couldn’t find anyone,” Stanford said.

The next day the department’s school resource officer at Bridgeport ISD handled dozens of questions from kids concerning the so-called clown spottings, which led to the police receiving several calls from parents Wednesday asking if anyone had been arrested.

“Unless they’re making threats, impending traffic or otherwise breaking the law, there’s nothing we can do,” Stanford explained.

Stanford said the concern over the clown scares seems to be getting out of hand, and he expects it to only get worse closer to Halloween. To comfort citizens, Bridgeport Police Department posted on its Facebook page that none of the clown reports were verified or led to any arrests.

“We just hope in the meantime no one gets hurt,” Stanford said.

The Bridgeport Police Department isn’t the only local organization that took to Facebook to address clown-related concerns. As Decatur Town Square’s Boo Bash trick-or-treating event approaches, the organizers asked patrons to choose their costumes carefully and not come as “frightening clowns.”

“We just decided with all the hype we didn’t want to have to worry about,” event organizer Julie Perkins said. “We wanted to take it seriously for the kids.”

Perkins said the Boo Bash committee decided as a group to ask participants to leave the clown costumes at home, and there will be police officers at the event to keep an eye on the crowd and make sure no one causes any trouble.

Chris Heasley of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation said the city’s Spooktacular Fall Festival isn’t banning any type of costume, but “due to national incidents involving clowns, we are encouraging no clown costumes at Spooktacular.”

The Decatur Fire Department’s Clown Brigade, which puts on fire-safety shows for kids, won’t be changing their program despite the scares. Department members said most of the sketch troupe won’t be wearing clown makeup this year, but that’s only because this year’s skit has a Western theme.