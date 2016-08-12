Newark City Council decreases tax rate

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, September 24, 2016

Tags: Newark, Newark City Council

The Newark City Council adopted a budget and approved a lower tax rate for fiscal year 2016-2017 at a meeting Sept. 15.

The new tax rate – 60.63 cents per $100 property valuation – is 3.18 cents less than last year. The move came in the wake of previously raising the tax rate 6.5 cents to make the debt payment on a construction loan needed to relocate a wastewater effluent line.

The project was required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The cost was $595,000, and the city received a $275,000 grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture. The city was required to foot the remainder of the bill – $320,000 – and raised taxes to do so.

But the council agreed to lower the rate in 2016 if appraised values and new construction increased enough to help offset the debt payment. The city’s appraised values increased by more than $3 million, and there was new construction in the amount of $981,000, which allowed for the tax decrease.

The action was taken at the recommendation of Mayor Gary Van Wagner and Mayor Pro Tem Mark Wondolowski.