New water treatment plant in the works

By David Talley | Published Saturday, November 5, 2016

Tags: West Wise Special Utilities District

West Wise Special Utilities District customers may soon see better water quality.

Customers have received multiple water content violation notices from the district’s office since the spring of 2015, but General Manager James Ward said the district is working to remedy the situation, partnering with the state to build a new water treatment plant within the next two years.

“The wheels are turning,” he said. “They’re turning slowly.”

Heavy rains the last two years, coupled with an outdated treatment plant, have spelled trouble for the small special utilities district, which serves an area just outside the city of Bridgeport, extending west to Lake Bridgeport.

It’s currently facing stage 2 regulations from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for maximum containment level (MCL) violations in haloacetic acids (HAA5) and trihalomethanes (TTHM), both byproducts of treating organic material from Lake Bridgeport with chlorine – a commonly used cleaning chemical.

“For water supply systems, an MCL is basically a point against you,” Ward said. “When you have enough points, the state comes in and puts you under order for correction. That’s where we’re at now.

“The second quarter of 2015 when the lake came up, that’s what really did us in.”

Rising water from record 2015 rainfall enveloped plants and trees that grew near the lake during the drought. As the vegetation broke down in the water, the district continued treatment, leading to an increase in TTHM and HAA5.

“Water’s a good absorbent, so it absorbs all of that from the lake,” he said. “Hit it with chlorine, you get these byproducts, which are now regulated.”

The district’s 40-year-old treatment plant’s filtration system has also presented problems. Located against the north side of the Lake Bridgeport dam, the plant was built to be cost effective, meaning many of its components are pre-assembled. Ward said its location and age have made upgrades difficult.

“Building a new plant is the most cost effective solution to this situation,” he said. “For us, the clock’s ticking. The state gave us a certain amount of time to work with us on that if they see we’re progressing to correct it. In the meantime, we’re still over that MCL, which is why we have to put out that notice.”

Ward said the district’s board, which meets the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the district’s office at 3412 Farm Road 2952, welcomes public feedback.

He’s hoping to schedule a town hall-style meeting in the near future when more information on funding for the new plant is available.

“We’re really pushing for getting the information out there and getting the customer aware,” he said. “It’s important to know we’re working to fix it.”

Customers with questions may call Ward, 940-683-5507.

POTENTIAL RISK

Residents do not need to use an alternative water supply, but according to the state-mandated violation notice, some people who drink water containing HAA5 or TTHM over many years may experience an increased cancer risk.

However, if you have health concerns, talk with your doctor about how you may be affected.