New numbers corroborate Parr’s lack of service

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Tags: Doug Parr

Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mandy Hays responded Monday to an open records request with numbers indicating the Wise County Sheriff’s Office served almost all the court’s civil papers on behalf of Constable Doug Parr over a two-and-a-half year period.

Between Jan. 1, 2014, and June 30, 2016, 271 cases requiring the service of Parr were filed in Precinct 3.

In the weekend paper, the Messenger reported that the sheriff’s office had served 236 sets of papers out of Precinct 3 on Parr’s behalf during that same time period.

That means Parr served only 35 sets of Precinct 3 papers over two-and-a-half years while spending $14,045.05 in gas, according to county gas card bills obtained by an open records request.

All other constables did up to eight times more work than Parr during this same time frame and spent considerably less in gas. Precinct 1 Constable Dennis Hudson served 225 sets of papers and spent $3,821.96 in gas. Precinct 2 Constable Larry Short served between 275 and 300 sets of papers, spending $3,720.51.

Due to a change in truancy law that required some cases be expunged, Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson said it was difficult to get the exact number because some cases that Short served are now removed from the system.

Precinct 4 Constable Kevin Huffman served 137 sets of papers during this time period. A clerk in the Precinct 4 justice of the peace office said it’s common for their office to have fewer cases filed than the other precincts. Huffman spent $8,120.47 in gas. All of the above information about numbers of papers served was obtained through open records requests to the justice of the peace offices in each precinct.

In the weekend Messenger, it was reported that Hays had not responded to an open records request made by the paper last Thursday, but she alerted the Messenger Monday that her office never received the request in writing.

The Messenger spoke with Hays last Thursday, explaining the request, and she asked that it be submitted in writing via email to one of her clerks. The Messenger did so, but discovered Monday it was accidentally sent to the wrong email address.

After Hays contacted the paper Monday, the request was sent again, and her office responded just before 5 p.m. the same day.

It should be noted that although the bulk of the constables’ work comes from within their precincts, they do serve some papers for other entities. They may also choose to patrol their precincts.

A more in-depth story, “Unserved: Questions arise over constable’s work and expenses,” ran in the weekend Messenger. Hard copies are hard to find, though. Clerks at 21 of the 48 stores that carry the newspaper confirmed Tuesday that an individual purchased every copy from their newsstands Saturday morning. The story is still available online at wcmess.com/parr.