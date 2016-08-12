Museum celebrates one-year anniversary

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Veterans

A year after its opening day, the Wise County Veterans Memorial Museum continues to expand its exhibits.

New mannequins in period-appropriate uniforms stand along the walls and a collection of medals from memorabilia donated by local veterans lines the Hall of Remembrance. More and more items come in on a regular basis and find their home in the museum’s displays, sorted by conflict eras.

“When we opened here a year ago, we thought we had a lot, but we’ve accumulated a lot more,” Director Bob Johnson said.

Running on donations and word-of-mouth reviews, the Veterans Memorial Museum tells the tale of Texans involved in conflicts from the Texas Revolution to the War on Terror.

“We’ve heard nothing but nice reports from people who’ve been through,” Johnson said. “They’ve never seen anything like this in Wise County.”

Right now visitors can walk through on their own or take a tour with a member of the Wise County Veterans Group, but Johnson hopes to start a program where honor students from local schools work as guides.

Another project Johnson wants to start is called “Letters from Home.” The museum commissioned a local sculptor, Ann Ayres, to make a life-size bronze statue of a soldier reading letters he received during war. Johnson said they’ve started a donation drive to raise money for the piece, and if it’s successful, they’ll order more like it.

“We’re confident that we’ll be able to [raise the money] within this community,” Johnson said.

Other future plans include expanding along the back room and bringing in limited-time displays.

And in the meantime, the Wise County Veterans Memorial Museum will continue to open its doors, admission-free, to anyone who wants to read more on the history of war, especially as it impacted the local area.

“We want community involvement,” Johnson said. “We’re doing this for the community.

“There’s so much to read; so much to tell.”

PATRIOT DAY EVENTS

The Wise County Veterans Museum in Bridgeport will host an open house 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, to celebrate its one-year anniversary. On Monday, the Veterans Group will honor Wise County first responders at an event at 10:30 a.m. at the Veterans Park in Decatur.