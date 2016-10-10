Motorcyclist killed in Sunday wreck

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Tags: Rhome, wreck

A man was found dead early Sunday morning near the railroad tracks south of Rhome.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. Lonny Haschel said the man’s body was reported next to the tracks by a passing train just after 6 a.m. While it was originally reported as an unattended death, DPS Trooper Adolfo Patterson responded to the scene and found evidence of a motorcycle crash.

The motorcycle operator, identified as James Lahti, 49, of Rhome was apparently northbound on County Road 4925 south of Rhome when he ran off the road in a curve in the roadway.

“As the motorcycle laid over on its side, the driver was ejected and hit the railroad tracks,” Haschel said.

Lahti was not wearing a helmet.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.