Mother arrested in child’s drowning death

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Tags: Alvord

The mother of a child who drowned in a bathtub last week has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

Investigators say Amanda Ann Clark, 26, of Alvord left her three daughters alone in a bathtub while she had sex with a man in her bedroom Sunday, Oct. 23. Her youngest child, Alexandria, who would have turned 2 on Friday, drowned.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Clark told a sheriff’s office investigator that she was visiting with a male companion in her bedroom with the door closed for approximately five minutes while her three daughters, ages 6, 3 and 2 were in a water-filled bathtub.

The investigator spoke to the male companion who said he had come to Clark’s home in the 400 block of Decatur Street in Alvord for a “booty call.” According to the affidavit, the man said Clark gathered up the girls and then came into her bedroom alone where they began having sex. He said after about five minutes, Clark’s oldest daughter came into the room to say Alexandria wasn’t breathing.

The investigator also spoke to the 6-year-old daughter who said her two younger sisters were playing in the bath when Alexandria went under the water, struggling to breathe, and then went limp, according to the affidavit. The oldest sister picked up Alexandria and saw that she wasn’t breathing and then went to her mother’s bedroom to let her know what happened.

The mother and first responders performed CPR on the child, including while the child was taken by ambulance to Wise Health System in Decatur, but Alexandria could not be revived, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said.

Clark turned herself in on the warrant Tuesday afternoon. She remained in jail late Tuesday with bond set at $100,000.

Abandoning or endangering a child is a second degree felony.