Motel fire investigation concludes

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Tags: fire, Runaway Bay

The state-led investigation into the October fire that destroyed the Harbor Inn motel in Runaway Bay has concluded, city Public Safety Director Doug Angel confirmed Tuesday.

But the results of the investigation have not yet been released.

The Harbor Inn caught fire about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Two, two-story buildings on the north end of the property were destroyed, but a third on the south end and the neighboring condominiums did not burn.

Motel owner Elvin Jackson was on scene doing yard work an hour before the fire started. Jackson had left, but returned when notified of the blaze.

According to the Runaway Bay Police Department, no one lives in the complex or was injured in the fire.

Runaway Bay, Lake Bridgeport, Bridgeport, Chico, Paradise, Boonsville and Salt Creek fire departments battled the blaze. Wise County EMS was also called to the scene.

Before the fire, the property was listed for sale with Keller Williams Realty for $1.1 million.