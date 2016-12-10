More details emerge in house fire

By David Talley | Published Saturday, December 10, 2016

The fire that destroyed an Alvord family’s home Monday afternoon started on the west side of the house, according to Wise County Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Washburn.

He said Wednesday the blaze was caused by either electrical or gas issues in the structure.

The home was on West State Street, about two blocks southwest of Alvord Elementary School and next door to a Shell gas station.

Chad and Tiffany Davis lived there with their three boys, but they weren’t home when the fire started.

Washburn said the property was insured, and Red Cross is assisting the family.

The investigation is ongoing.

A spaghetti dinner benefiting the Davis family is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Alvord High School in conjunction with the school’s annual Hoopla event.

Call Candace Mercer at 940-577-2045 to volunteer or provide food for the meal.

An online GoFundMe account has also been set up for the family. To donate, visit gofundme.com/family-lost-all-in-house-fire.

See the Dec. 7 edition of the Messenger for a list of clothing sizes for each family member. Those donations, along with money and toys, can be dropped off at Hendershot Equipment in Decatur (1841 U.S. 87/287) and Stephenville (935 E. South Loop).