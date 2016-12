By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Christmas

Bridgeport’s Halsell Street merchants will host a Moonlight Madness sale 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

Santa will be at Simply Charming Boutique to take pictures, and the Atomic Rooster will host an ugly sweater contest. A group of high school students will perform Christmas carols.

Shoppers may enter a drawing for more than $300 in gift certificates from local stores.

The National Kidney Foundation will sell crafts, with all proceeds going to the foundation.