Money needed to ship soldiers’ gifts

By David Talley | Published Saturday, November 19, 2016



North Texas Stockings for Soldiers is collecting money to ship gifts to U.S. servicemen stationed overseas this holiday season.

The charity sends Christmas stockings filled with individually packaged treats and personal hygiene items to soldiers who won’t get to spend the holiday with their family.

It started with Bobby Travis’ son, who was stationed in South Korea and was set to come home in December of 2011. After a brief stint stateside, Travis’ son got word he had to go overseas again.

“I was kind of looking forward to a holiday season with the whole family home,” Travis said. “I guess I got what you’d call ‘mad dad syndrome.'”

Travis furiously brainstormed ways to send Christmas to his son.

“We got to thinking about the thousands and thousands that don’t get to come home for the holidays,” he explained.

The family and a few friends stuffed 600 stockings to send to soldiers overseas that year. In the five years since, the cause has grown. They’ve mailed more than 10,000 stockings to soldiers in nine countries during the holiday season.

In addition to mailing gifts to U.S. military bases abroad, Travis said the charity also sends stockings to specific soldiers or units from North Texas. To have a stocking mailed to a specific soldier, they just need the soldier’s name and APO address. For more information, call Travis at 940-453-0511 or email bobby.travis60@gmail.com.

Travis said the charity estimates its shipping costs will be $10,000 this year. To donate, mail checks to 211 Belmont Park Drive, Ponder, TX 76259 or visit the North Texas Stockings for Soldiers Campaign at gofundme.com. As of press time Friday, the charity had not met its financial goal.

The charity will also hold a stocking stuffing day 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Corinth Classical Academy just off Interstate 35 in Corinth. The public is invited.