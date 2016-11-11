Mom given 5-year sentence for child abuse

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Decatur

A Decatur mother accused of beating her teenage sons over the head with cooking pans and chaining them to furniture has been sentenced to jail time.

Shauna Rowan Paque, 53, pleaded guilty last month to injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation and unlawful restraint of child under 17 years old.

On Monday, Paque was sentenced in 271st District Court in Decatur to five years in state prison on the third degree felony charges of injury to a child and assault and 18 months on the state jail felony charge of unlawful restraint. The sentences will run concurrently.

The court also found that Paque used or exhibited a deadly weapon in the three injury to a child counts – a pan – and the assault count – her hand or hands.

Paque and her husband, Brian Eric Paque, 53, were arrested in June of 2015 after investigators found evidence they abused their twin sons.

Shauna Paque is accused of choking one of her 14-year-old sons as he tried to film the alleged abuse of himself and his 14-year-old brother at the hands of his parents, according to the arrest warrant affidavit in the case.

Both boys were observed to have numerous bruises, red marks and what appeared to be shoe prints on their backs. Shauna had also hit her sons’ heads with a pan, according to the affidavit.

The investigation also revealed that the boys were routinely chained to furniture in the home to keep them from leaving.

The abuse came to light April 23, 2015, when one of the boys was able to escape his chains and went to police.

Shauna Paque had been employed as a Preschool Program for Children with Disabilities (PPCD) teacher at Decatur ISD for 11 years. She resigned the day after her arrest.

In August of 2015, Shauna Paque was indicted on three counts of injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury, one count of assault family/household member impede breath/circulation, one count of unlawful restraint less than 17 years old and one count of tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to conceal.

Brian Paque was indicted on four counts of injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury and two counts of unlawful restraint less than 17 years old.

His case is still pending in 271st District Court.