Mobile meeting draws small, but feisty crowd

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Tags: Commissioners

Only a handful of people attended Tuesday’s Precinct 3 mobile commissioners meeting at Newark City Hall, but their questions prompted lively discussion.

Citizen Dan Sessler asked commissioners to respond to recent Messenger articles questioning the work and expenses of Precinct 3 Constable Doug Parr.

“There was quite an article in the paper regarding Doug Parr, and I would like to know what your thoughts are,” he said. “This guy seems to be quite a rascal.”

The only reponse came from County Judge J.D. Clark.

“The extent that I can say on that tonight is it’s under investigation,” he said. The judge did not say who was leading the investigation, and District Attorney Greg Lowery Thursday declined to divulge those details.

“I’ve met with Auditor Ann McCuiston and Sheriff Lane Akin, and my office is taking the appropriate steps to look into the matter,” he told the Messenger.

Parr did not attend Tuesday night’s meeting.

FLOODING

Don Drain, who is the Democratic candidate for county tax assessor/collector in the November election, wanted to know if commissioners planned to address flooding issues in South Wise.

“We have bridges out today and roads that are impassable because of flooding,” he said. “We keep putting Band-Aids on it. When will we start working with other governments involved? I’m talking about federal, the state, Trinity River Authority … That’s where it is. That river needs to be cleaned.”

Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Burns said the Tarrant Regional Water District can’t offer a solution.

“By policy, they have to keep the lake at conservation elevation,” he said.

Burns explained that in the past TRWD kept the lake level 2 feet low in the spring and fall, “so there’s not as much release in the event of a large rainfall.

“But the current administration and board has chosen not to do that,” he said.

Drain encouraged commissioners to seek grants for the work.

“We’ve got roads that when it rains an inch or 2 inches, they’re impassable,” he said. “I’m talking about all the way from Bridgeport to Newark.”

Precinct 4 Commissioner Gaylord Kennedy said all the roads and bridges in his precinct are open, to which Drain replied, “Yeah, because it hasn’t rained.”

“That’s one of the reasons we have a problem now is the unusual amount of rain the last few years,” Kennedy said.

Drain complained about the river, saying it’s full of sand and debris.

“Let me tell you what the Trinity River told me,” Kennedy said. “I own 200 acres on the Trinity River, and they told me when they let water out of Bridgeport, it gets to Eagle Mountain and they don’t really care.

“Maybe 20 years ago I asked them if they could come clean it, and they didn’t really care at that time,” he said. “It’s a different group of people now. I wish they would regulate it a little bit better, but there’s not much we can do about that. Tarrant County owns the water.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner Harry Lamance said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has pledged money for the Bobo Crossing bridge, which has been closed because of flooding for many months.

“They haven’t given (the money) to us yet, and they may never,” Lamance said. “Whether we got it or not, it wouldn’t matter right now because about the time it got low enough to look at a remedy, it started raining again.

“We can’t fix it with that river running,” he said. “It can’t be done.”

Drain again accused the county of putting a Band-Aid on the problem instead seeking a permanent fix.

Lamance emphasized that the state has deemed the bridge unsafe. Although the roadway appears to be fine, the supporting structure underneath has washed out.

“They came and inspected it for the county,” he said. “It’s closed until we can repair it properly, and it’s going to take a lot of money to do that.”

Lamance said some contruction companies were interested in the job but upon inspection decided the scope of work was too big.

“We’ll have to go statewide or further to find someone with the expertise and the right equipment to fix that bridge properly,” he said.

Drain continued to push for a more immediate solution.

“You’re not going to ever have any solutions until you work with the people to clean the Trinity River,” he said.

—–

The budget for fiscal year 2017 and the County Energy Transportation Reinvestment Zone (CETRZ) grant program were also discussed. Read more about these topics in an upcoming edition of the Messenger.