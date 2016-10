By David Talley | Published Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Tags: Decatur, fire

A fire damaged a mobile home on County Road 4374 south of Decatur Monday afternoon.

Firefighters from Decatur, Boyd and Paradise were called to the scene. The flames filled the home with smoke, which poured from windows and slats underneath the structure.

Neighbors said homeowners Ed and Dean Dial weren’t at the house when the fire started.

The Wise County Fire Marshal’s office was called to investigate the blaze.

No further information was available at press time Tuesday.