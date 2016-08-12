Missing women found in Grasslands

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Tags: LBJ Grasslands

Two women who got lost Saturday night in the Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands were located just before 9 Sunday morning.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Deborah Maxon and Kathy Erickson rode horses from Maxon’s nearby home to the equestrian trails in the Grasslands around 6 p.m. Saturday. Akin said family members notified authorities around 10:30 Saturday night when the two did not return to the house.

“They’d gotten turned around in there after dark,” Akin said.

Emergency crews, including Alvord’ volunteer firefighters, Wise County sheriff’s deputies, a Texas game warden and a U.S. Forest Service ranger, searched the area until storms moved in around 2 a.m. Firefighters stayed overnight at the TADRA Point trailhead, a designated parking area and events pavilion southwest of Cottonwood Lake, and the search resumed in the morning.

Akin said Erickson was able to ride out Sunday morning from where the two spent the night on a trail and make contact with a search party one mile south of the trailhead. Wise County medics were called to the scene. They transported Maxon to Wise Health System in Decatur to be treated for dehydration. Both were otherwise uninjured.

According to the U.S. Forest Service website, the LBJ National Grasslands consists of more than 20,250 acres of land and includes nearly 75 miles of multi-use trails.

STAY SAFE

Multiple types of recreational activities can be enjoyed in the LBJ National Grasslands. Acting District Ranger Mary Hughes Frye offers the following safety tips:

Let someone know where you’re going.

Take a buddy.

Before heading off the trail, give yourself enough time before sunset to find the way back.

A cell phone GPS is useful, but physical maps and compasses don’t rely on towers and signals.

If lost at night, it’s easier to stay where you are and wait for daylight instead of accidentally moving even further away from your destination.

Carry a flashlight, even for daytime trips.

Carry water and snacks, even for short trips.

Check the forecast in advance and dress for changing weather.

Be aware the area can look different under different circumstances like weather, lighting or time of year.

Visit the Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands office at 1400 U.S. Highway 81/287 north of Decatur for maps and other information. Call 940-627-5475.