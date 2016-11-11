Mercer named Firefighter of the Year

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Fire Department

Chris Mercer was honored as Firefighter of the Year at the annual Decatur Fire Department Honors Banquet last week at the Decatur Civic Center.

Captain Nate Mara, who is the department’s training officer, said that the 36 members of the department were involved in 5,600 hours of training in 70 different courses during the year. Connor McDaniel was honored for devoting 604 hours in training, and Levi Rust devoted 435 hours in training. Both are volunteer members of the department.

Captain Cliff Oates, who is the department’s master mechanic, was honored as Fire Officer of the Year.

“During the past year, Cliff and his crew have saved us more than $60,000 in repair costs on our equipment by their attention to maintenance and repair issues,” said Chief Mike Richardson.

The EMS Responder of the Year was Brady Murphree, while McDaniel was named Rookie of the Year.

Excellence in customer service awards were presented to Eli Nobles, Todd Nelson and Mara.