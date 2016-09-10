Meeting Previews for Saturday, September 10, 2016

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Tags: Commissioners

PUBLIC HEARINGS – Wise County commissioners will have two public hearings Monday morning in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur. Starting at 8:15 a.m., comments will be heard on the proposed adoption of a plan for the county clerk archive fund, which is not to exceed $10. The second public hearing, to receive comments on the county’s proposed tax rate and budget, begins at 8:30 a.m. in the same room. Both public hearings will be followed by the commissioners regular meeting at 9 a.m.

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS – Wise County commissioners will adopt the tax rate and budget for fiscal year 2017 at their regular meeting Monday. They will also discuss the budget for Weatherford College Wise County and adopt the college branch campus maintenance tax rate for the upcoming year. In other business, commissioners will approve fees for the district clerk, county clerk and sheriff and constables. They will also make the necessary appointments and designations for the Nov. 8 election. The meeting is in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur. It starts at 9 a.m. and is open to the public.