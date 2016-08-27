Meeting Previews for Saturday, August 27, 2016

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, August 27, 2016

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS – Wise County commissioners will have a public hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur. Citizens will have the opportunity to speak. The hearing will be followed by their regular meeting at 9 a.m., which is also open to the public.

DECATUR SCHOOL BOARD – The Decatur School Board will have a public hearing on the proposed 2016-2017 budget and tax rate at Monday’s meeting. The board will then vote to adopt both the tax rate and budget. The district is proposing a 1-cent increase to the tax rate, to $1.34 per $100 of taxable value. In other business on Monday’s brief agenda, the board will discuss naming the new Rann Elementary gym. The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at the DISD Administration Building, 307 S. Cates.

BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL BOARD – The Bridgeport School Board will have a public hearing public hearing Monday on the proposed 2016-2017 budget and tax rate. After the public hearing, the board will vote to adopt the tax rate and budget. They will also discuss and approve amendments to the 2015-2016 budget. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 2107 15th St.