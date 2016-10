By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

Tags: Commissioners

WISE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS – Election judges for the Nov. 8 general election will be appointed at the regular county commissioners meeting 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10. They will also consider a resolution to conduct joint elections with eligible entities. Commissioners will review plats and consider a Decatur City Council resolution about the Harris Basin and Single Tree Additions. The meeting is in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur. It is open to the public.