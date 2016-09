By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Tags: Commissioners

COMMISSIONERS HIT THE ROAD – Wise County commissioners will have a mobile meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Precinct 3 at Newark City Hall. It will include a public hearing on the budget and tax rate, as well as presentations by County Commissioner Harry Lamance and County Judge J.D. Clark. County engineer Chad Davis will speak on the County Energy Transportation Reinvestment Zone (CETRZ) grant program.