Meet the candidates: Paradise

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 5, 2016

Tags: Paradise, Paradise City Council, Paradise School Board

City council and school board elections in Paradise are on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The Messenger sent candidates in contested races the following questionnaires and asked that answers be limited to 50 words. If candidates surpassed 50 words, everything following the end of the sentence that reached the 50-word count has been omitted.

PARADISE CITY COUNCIL

City council candidates were asked to address the following:

1. Rank the following issues in terms of importance and emphasis for your city: taxes, streets, water and sewer, parks and recreation, fees (water, sewer and garbage), economic development, law enforcement, attract new residents and housing developments.

2. Which statement best describes your primary reason for seeking a place on the city council?

a. correct administrative or financial problems that exist within the city

b. change current direction and policies of city

c. continue current direction and policies of city`

d. increase local funding for city programs, including streets, law enforcement, parks

e. maintain or lower local funding for city programs, including streets, law enforcement, parks

f. support bond election to improve city issues as needed, including streets, law enforcement, parks

g. oppose tax increases required to improve city facilities, including streets, parks, etc.

PLACE 3

BRAD LARGENT (incumbent)

1. Streets, water and sewer, fees, taxes, new residents, economic development, parks, law enforcement

The streets of Paradise need to be maintained, not only for automobile traffic, but to provide our residents with a place to take a stroll and enjoy our little town. It has been and will continue to be a focus of mine to provide water service to all residents of Paradise. (The rest of this answer was omitted due to length).

2. To answer this question directly, with only the provided options, the most accurate statement would be to continue the direction and policies of the city. Truthfully, my main interest in retaining my city council seat is to continue to provide a voice for my constituents. Paradise is not a big city, the council is not a political council, we are simply the means by which the residents of Paradise accomplish the goals and dreams for their hometown. (The rest of this answer was omitted due to length).

LANA HAMBLIN (write-in)

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom and wife

Education: Rockwall High School

Family: Husband Brian and children Mason, 4, and Presley, 9 months

1. Water and sewer, taxes, fees, law enforcement, parks and recreation, streets, economic development, housing developments, attract new residents

Water and sewer addressed throughout the city, along with taxes and fees addressed accordingly. Law enforcement to help keep crime and mischief down. Having families in Paradise with young kids, a park would be great to have. Better streets, economic growth and attracting new residents will allow financial growth.

2. I am not a politician. I am a citizen just wanting to be involved in our community. I believe Paradise is a great town and a wonderful place to live. Any place can be better when we all work together to achieve a common goal.

PLACE 4

AMANDA BLACK

Occupation: Homemaker

Education: Some college

Husband: Bo and three daughters, Lizzie, Allyson and Georgia

1. Water and sewer, streets, fees, economic development, attract new residents and housing developments, law enforcement, taxes, parks and recreation

Paradise is a great place to live and raise a family. My focus will be on improving city infrastructure in a way that invites thoughtful collaboration between residents and council members and preserves our sense of community.

2. Continue current direction and policies of city

As a member of city council, I will work diligently to serve the best interests of the citizens of Paradise as growth and other factors present new challenges to our city while preserving our sense of community and small town charm.

Black is running against Chris Harris.

PARADISE SCHOOL BOARD

1. Rank these issues by importance and emphasis: academics, athletics, band and fine arts, facilities, technology, transportation, vocational programs.

2. Rank these groups as a resource for information in making decisions: administration, parents and teachers, taxpayers, fellow school board members.

3. Primary reason for seeking a place on the school board: continue the direction and policies of the district, change the direction and policies of the district, lower the tax rate.

PLACE 4

JODY YATES (incumbent)

1. Academics, facilities, transportation

PISD’s primary responsibility is to ensure that our students get the best education possible in a safe environment and dependable access.

Athletics, band and fine arts, technology, vocational programs

I will not rank these by importance, they are all important for development. These programs help develop life skills such as leadership, team concept, individuality, time management and most importantly work ethic. (The rest of this answer was omitted due to length).

2. The Texas Education Code is detailed in regards to this topic. The board and the administration should always work together. Superintendents’ duties are broke out into categories. The board’s responsibility is to evaluate and make sure that all criteria are met and maintain an unbiased opinion until the facts are clearly laid out. (The rest of this answer was omitted due to length).

3. Continuing the direction and policies is critical to maintain the foundation that our school was built on. There will always be change, but it must be calculated and strategic to be successful. The primary reason that I am seeking a place on the school board is to ensure that every student, current and future, that walks across the stage their senior year has the foundation and tools to be successful at the next level.

Yates is running against write-in candidate Susie Burt.