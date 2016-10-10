Masonic lodges plan open houses

All Wise County Masonic lodges will have an open house this month.
The Greenwood lodge will open to visitors 8 to noon Saturday, Oct. 8. Free ice cream will be served, and members will dedicate a historical marker for the building, located on Main Street in Greenwood.
All other lodges will host open house events Sunday, Oct. 23, beginning at 2 p.m.
- The Boyd lodge is located at 128 W. Rock Island Ave.
- The Bridgeport lodge is located at 1012-A Halsell St.
- The Chico lodge is located at 112 W. Jacksboro St.
- The Decatur lodge is located at 202 W. Walnut St.
For information on freemasonry, visit grandlodgeoftexas.org.