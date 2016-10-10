Masonic lodges plan open houses

NEWS HEADLINES

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

All Wise County Masonic lodges will have an open house this month.

The Greenwood lodge will open to visitors 8 to noon Saturday, Oct. 8. Free ice cream will be served, and members will dedicate a historical marker for the building, located on Main Street in Greenwood.

All other lodges will host open house events Sunday, Oct. 23, beginning at 2 p.m.

  • The Boyd lodge is located at 128 W. Rock Island Ave.
  • The Bridgeport lodge is located at 1012-A Halsell St.
  • The Chico lodge is located at 112 W. Jacksboro St.
  • The Decatur lodge is located at 202 W. Walnut St.

For information on freemasonry, visit grandlodgeoftexas.org.


