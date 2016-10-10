Mary’s Gift provides mammography services

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Tags: Wise Regional Health System

Affordable group health insurance is not available to many Wise County residents, while others may have health insurance but are limited to the number of screenings they may receive.

Others have coverage, but their deductible is so high that they feel a mammogram is not affordable.

Countless Wise County women over the age of 40 are not getting an annual mammogram as recommended by the American Cancer Society.

Mary’s Gift was established to reach these women.

Mary’s Gift was the vision of a Wise county breast cancer survivor who saw the need for a program like this in our area and put the plan in motion more than 10 years ago. Since that time, they have been able to provide mammography services to hundreds of women – and men – who might not otherwise be able to afford them.

Mary’s Gift provides free mammograms for underserved Wise County residents and is administered by the Wise Health Foundation and funded by community donations and fundraisers.

Fundraisers each year include Dazzle Me Pink; a fashion show and luncheon held each April and Paint The Town Pink, on the Decatur Square each October.

Mary’s Gift Days are held the fourth Wednesday of each month at the imaging center at Wise Health System.

Upcoming 2016 Mary’s Gift Days:

Oct. 19

Oct. 26

Nov. 16

Dec. 28

Mary’s Gift is funded by donors, and all contributions are tax deductible. Contributions can be sent to:

Wise Health Foundation – Mary’s Gift

2000 South FM 51

Decatur, TX 76234