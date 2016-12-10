Mann reflects on Individual of the Year award

By David Talley | Published Saturday, December 10, 2016

When the Paradise Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors named chamber President Deborah Mann Individual of the Year, she was speechless.

“I was so blown away,” she said. “I love our board of directors. They are just incredible. They work just as, if not harder than, I do. They’re all volunteers. No one gets paid.”

Mann, who joined the chamber when it first started in 2008, has served as ambassador for the organization since its second year. This is the third time the board has named her Individual of the Year.

Looking back at eight years with the organization, Mann said she’s had the privilege of watching it steadily grow from a small group of Paradise residents and businesses to a 125-member group that represents businesses across the county.

“It was having trouble growing because there’s only 400 residents in Paradise,” she said. “The membership that was issued was free the first year to try to get people to come in because we were just starting out.”

In 2016, Mann helped oversee the organization’s sponsorship of a second disc golf tournament. The chamber hosted its first tournament at Melba Doyle Park in Decatur and had hoped to set up a second one this year at Bridgeport’s Harwood Park. However, the park’s course wasn’t completed in time. Using her personal resources, Mann coordinated funding for the course to make the event a reality.

But, Mann admits, she’s more excited to discuss future ambitions than past accomplishments.

Recently, she’s been an integral part of the push to change the name of the Paradise Chamber of Commerce to the Wise County Chamber of Commerce. The name change goes into effect Jan. 1. The newly-named chamber would ideally represent businesses in cities without chambers.

Mann said the chamber’s board of directors has expanded accordingly from six to 14. More than 20 ambassadors will represent the organization beginning next year.

“We started talking about a name change three years ago,” she said. “In order to grow our chamber, we’ve had to reach out and do service and gain membership throughout the county.”

Current plans include sit-downs with officials from each of the 12 incorporated cities in Wise County and a March roundtable conference with mayors.

“We’re very excited,” she said. “We’ve geared up to move forward.”