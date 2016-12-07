Mann named Individual of the Year

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Tags: Paradise, Paradise Chamber of Commerce

In its last event as the Paradise Chamber of Commerce, the chamber awarded President Deborah Mann its Individual of the Year award.

Mann has been an integral part of the push to change the name of the Paradise Chamber of Commerce to the Wise County Chamber of Commerce. The name change goes into effect Jan. 1, with a kickoff celebration planned for New Year’s Eve.

Vice President Judy Flanagin presented the award to Mann.

“There is not enough time or space for us to talk about what this woman does,” Flanagin said.

Mann joined the chamber in its first year, 2008, and has sat on the board of directors since 2009.

“It’s been such a blessing to meet everybody that I’ve been able to meet and to network,” Mann said. “I love you all, and I’m not going anywhere.”

Mann will serve as chair for the newly-named Wise County Chamber of Commerce in 2017.

Other citizens and businesses honored at the awards banquet include:

First Financial Bank, Business of the Year

Dickie Greenwood, Director of the Year

Boyd ISD Outstanding Students Libby Bryans and Brady Vanover

Paradise ISD Outstanding Students Bradley Young and Shelby Barclay

The chamber’s next event is the New Year’s Eve Bash, held Saturday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be a DJ, photo booth, ball drop watch party and cash prizes. Tickets are limited and cost $50. Purchase tickets by emailing info@paradisetexaschamber.org.