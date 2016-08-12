Man with knife arrested after threat

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, September 24, 2016



A man threatening to kill himself near a busy roadway was arrested Tuesday after refusing to cooperate with officers.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 8 a.m. Tuesday from the Golden Express Exxon Truck Stop north of Alvord. The caller reported a man wearing a wrinkled up cowboy hat and a camouflage jacket acting strangely.

“They finally asked him to leave, and he got a little agitated,” Sheriff Lane Akin said. “He walked out into the parking lot, ranting and raving to himself.”

When deputies arrived, Akin said the man immediately turned away, saying he didn’t have anything to say to the officers. He refused to give his name, and the deputies continued to follow him as he walked away.

The situation then took an even more serious turn.

“He pulled a knife out of his pocket and held it to his throat,” Akin said. “He said if they came any closer he’d kill himself.”

By this time, the man had started walking southbound in the grass beside U.S. 81/287. Because officers feared he might try to run out into traffic, all southbound traffic was stopped while officers tried to diffuse the situation.

The man continued to refuse to cooperate with officers, so a Taser was deployed. However, it hit the loose jacket the man was wearing without making a good connection, so a second Taser was deployed that did make a good connection. Officers were then able to handcuff the man.

Medics and the Alvord Fire Department, which had been staged, were allowed to come to the scene to provide medical attention to the man before he was taken to jail.

One lane of traffic remained closed for a short time until emergency units cleared the scene.

The man was eventually identified as John Keith Daugherty, 32, of Saginaw. Daugherty was charged with resisting arrest, search or transport with a deadly weapon and evading arrest or detention. He remained in the Wise County Jail Friday afternoon with bond set at $15,000.

Akin said he was proud of how his officers handled the difficult situation.

“All in all it was excellent work,” he said. “The deputies did a fantastic job.”