Man pistol whipped

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Tags: Crime, Decatur

A Decatur man was arrested Monday evening after pistol whipping his brother during an argument.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Anthony Maroney, 54, and Craig Maroney, 50, were arguing about a dog when Anthony hit Craig in the back of the head with a .22 revolver. Akin said Anthony’s dog had lunged at Craig.

“Craig shoved Anthony, and Anthony reached around in his waistband and pulled out a .22 revolver,” Akin said. “He fired a round into the ground between Craig’s feet.

“Craig turned away, turned his back to Anthony when the shot was fired, and that’s when Anthony hit him.”

Akin said Craig had swelling on the back of his neck but did not require medical attention.

Anthony began having diabetic issues and was taken by Wise County EMS to Wise Health System in Decatur. He was treated and released to deputies.

Anthony was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and deadly conduct discharge firearm, a third-degree felony. Bond had not been set at press time Tuesday. He remained in the Wise County Jail.

The incident occurred at Anthony’s home at 3288 South Farm Road 730, just outside Decatur.