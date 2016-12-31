Man of service: Longtime public servant named Person of the Year

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, December 31, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

Randy Singleton, elected the Wise County Messenger’s Person of the Year by both the newsroom and reader’s choice votes, has decades of public service and career achievements to look back upon. But as the Bridgeport mayor will tell you himself, he’s far more interested in the future than the past.

That spirit of always looking forward kept Singleton from getting too deep into retirement after he stepped down from his role as Bridgeport’s chief of police late last year. At the urging of friends, Singleton put his name on the ballot for the May mayoral election.

“I ran unopposed and won by a landslide,” he joked.

As newly-elected mayor, Singleton was thrust into the middle of a massive street improvement project, a water quality conundrum and the downturn in the oil and gas sector that heavily impacted the finances of the industrial-driven town.

Singleton, however, is no stranger to leading.

BRIDGEPORT BORN AND RAISED

Singleton grew up on a 25-acre farm that at the time stood on the outskirts of town, now where the Wise Health System Urgent and Primary Care clinic is. His grandfather, the operator of the last coal mine in Bridgeport, owned the farm first, then sold it to Randy’s father, Ray.

Ray was a member of the Lost Battalion in World War II, held captive by the Japanese for three years. When he returned home, he worked in the courthouse as a Veterans’ Service officer. When he was three or four, Singleton met Rook Ramsey, Wise County’s most well-known sheriff, at his father’s office. Ramsey handed the little boy his pistol and told him he’d make a good officer one day.

Spending so much time with his father, who he called a hero, inspired Singleton to become a police officer.

“He was a great man, great service. Great willingness to help people,” Singleton said. “I knew that I wanted to do that.”

Singleton graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1969. He was voted most friendly male by his peers his senior year – his female counterpart was County Clerk Sherry Lemon. Then it was off to school. He’d return to Bridgeport in 1975 as a patrol officer.

40 YEARS IN LAW ENFORCEMENT

Singleton spent two years in Bridgeport before moving to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked for Ramsey as a deputy. Ramsey often said, “You’re too nice to be a cop,” but Singleton kept his focus on building rapport with the community, a mindset he took to the Hurst Police Department when he moved there.

As a detective at Hurst, Singleton saw his fair share of intense cases, many of which he documented in a scrapbook he began keeping when he started his career. One of the cases he recalls vividly is the Amanda Lyons kidnapping. The three-year-old was taken from her mother by her estranged father, Steven Lyons, and moved around the country. Thanks to an informant, Singleton and a partner were able to intercept Steven Lyons and the little girl trying to catch a plane in Dallas, reuniting Amanda with her mother. On another kidnapping case, Singleton helped rescue a young boy from his mother’s ex-boyfriend who had both a gun and a homemade bomb in the car with him and the child.

Singleton eventually worked his way up to assistant chief at Hurst. He also worked as an accreditation manager and served as president of the Texas-Arkansas-Louisiana-Oklahoma-New Mexico (TALON) Law Enforcement Accreditation Coalition, helping police departments all over the south become accredited.

When the Bridgeport chief of police position came open in 2002, Singleton, who was already commuting from Bridgeport to Hurst, took the job. The department at the time was in trouble – there was a lack of discipline, officers rarely stayed for more than a year and it was in no position to become accredited. Singleton took on the challenge with the help of Steve Stanford, the current police chief.

“We embarked on that mission to fix it and consequently lost many employees,” Singleton said. “It was both a good and bad thing.”

Singleton and Stanford met every day to discuss how they could improve the department.

“There’s one thing that I experienced working with Randy – true integrity,” Stanford said. “He exemplifies what it means to be a public servant.

“He always put service before self. He was a great role model for us at the police department.”

Under Singleton’s leadership, the Bridgeport Police Department received its first accreditation in 2009 and its second in 2013, increased the average officer tenure to 9 years and focused on transparency and partnership with the community.

In 2009, when Sgt. Randy White was killed in the line of duty, Singleton led the other officers forward.

“His leadership was evident,” Stanford said. “[He showed us] we were going to be OK. He taught us to keep our eyes on Christ and our focus on our citizens.”

In 2015, Singleton decided it was time to retire from law enforcement. At the time, he wasn’t sure what his next step was, but he knew it would likely involve Bridgeport.

NEW YEAR, NEW JOB

Working as the chair of the Home Rule Charter Commission for Bridgeport is what first made Singleton consider running for mayor. When he heard that Corey Lane, the incumbent, might not want to run for re-election, Singleton put his hat in the ring.

Running unopposed, Singleton won the office in May and was sworn in later that same month. He looks at the office of mayor as somewhat similar to his position of police chief, in that in both jobs, the people of the town are the real bosses. Taking their needs and quality of life into account is the most important thing, Singleton said.

“No police department is any good without the support of the community,” he said. “I carry that over into city government, too. We owe it to the citizens to pay the bill. We have to treat them with all due respect.”

His approach as mayor so far involves a lot of listening – listening to the community members or to the city staff that work all week every week on proposals to bring before the council. Singleton is also fond of the younger demographic – one of his favorite parts of the job so far has been meeting with the schools and answering kids’ questions about what it’s like to be mayor. His grandson Johnathan, who calls him Popo, is one of his biggest fans.

His goals for Bridgeport right now include getting a grant to finish the last half-block of the Halsell Street Improvement project, updating the water treatment plant, adding hiking and biking trails to Northwest Park and working with the Economic Development Corp. to draw more retail services to the area.

“I want it to grow,” Singleton said of his hometown. “I don’t think we’re going to jump out there and become a huge city overnight. We need steady growth that’s organized and planned.”

Singleton also met recently with Wise County Judge J.D. Clark and several other local mayors to talk about how all the towns can collaborate in the future.

“If Bridgeport has a certain employee with expertise, we can share that employee,” he said. “We’re not in competition. We play off each other and collaborate as a county, and that’s how we’ll move forward.”

Getting the community involved is another way Singleton sees Bridgeport and Wise County moving forward. He believes strongly in volunteerism, and hopes to start a program where citizens can donate time to help city departments with tasks the employees don’t always have time to do.

“Volunteerism is something we really need to look at in the future, especially with diminishing funds,” Singleton said.

Singleton volunteers for the city himself, trimming bushes and trees on public lands with his wife Judy to help out the parks and recreation department. That’s on top of his duties as mayor, of course.

He doesn’t seem to mind the extra work, which might explain why he ran for mayor when he could have retired and no one would have thought poorly of him.

“As long as I can get on my feet every day, I’ll do something for my community,” Singleton said.