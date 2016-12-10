Man killed in 2-vehicle crash

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, December 10, 2016

Tags: Forestburg, wreck

A Forestburg man was killed Thursday afternoon when his Chevrolet S-10 pickup was struck by a Kenworth truck on Farm Road 455 at the Wise/Cooke County line, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Mark Tackett said Blake Sims, 39, was traveling south on FM 455 at noon when he was hit by a Kenworth truck turning left from the northbound lane onto County Road 2845.

Sims was pronounced dead by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson.

The driver of the Kenworth, owned by Airgas USA LLC, was Preston Ferguson, 37, of Alvord. He was uninjured.

“The Kenworth turned in front of the pickup,” Tackett said. “As he was making the turn, he couldn’t see the other guy.”

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Greenwood-Slidell and Forestburg volunteer fire departments were called to the scene. Cooke County medics, as well as Wise County EMS, also responded.

This was the third fatal car accident in Wise County this week.

A Decatur man, John Joesph Callan, 43, died Monday evening when his truck flipped on Business U.S. 380 and came to rest on a baseball field at Harmon Park in Decatur.

Wednesday morning, Heather Burditt, 27, was killed when her car ran off U.S. 81/287 and rolled several times just north of County Road 4421.