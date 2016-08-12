Man hurt in Tuesday wreck

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Tags: Rhome, wreck

A Rhome man was injured in an accident Tuesday morning on Texas 114 near the Wise/Denton County line.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Lonny Haschel said a rock truck driven by Jose Garcia of Roanoke pulled out of a private drive across the eastbound lanes of Texas 114 to attempt to turn west on the road in front of a pickup driven by D.J. Thweatt of Rhome.

Thweatt’s pickup became stuck underneath the trailer of the rock truck. Thweatt was taken to Denton Presbyterian hospital where he was treated for injuries to his head and hand and released.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m.