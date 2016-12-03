Man given probation on weapons charge

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, December 3, 2016

A former Paradise High School student who fired a gun on school property in August of 2015 will serve four years probation.

Tanner Lee Andrews, 23, of Fort Worth pleaded guilty Thursday to the state jail felony charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon in a weapons free zone and a misdemeanor charge of deadly conduct.

Andrews was sentenced to four years deferred adjudication for the weapon charge and two years deferred adjudication for the deadly conduct charge.

According to the terms of his probation, Andrews will also serve 240 hours of community service.

Andrews was arrested Aug. 8, 2015, after he was seen driving a pickup erratically on Stadium Drive at 7:16 a.m. and then firing a handgun. The high school football and cross country teams were practicing in the area at the time.

According to investigators, the first shot was fired near the concession stand, about 150 to 200 yards away from where the students were practicing.

Andrew then allegedly fired another shot as he got closer to Texas 114, aimed back toward the football field.

He was indicted by a grand jury the following month for deadly conduct discharge firearm, a third degree felony, and unlawful carrying of a weapon in a weapons free zone, a state jail felony.