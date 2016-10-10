Man faces federal firearms charge

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Tags: Crime, Decatur

A Decatur man has been arrested and charged with a federal weapons violation after a search warrant was executed at his home Friday.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said information about the weapons violation was discovered as part of an investigation into a family violence case involving Justin Carroll Jack, 38.

“We learned he was a felon who was in possession of multiple semi-automatic assault-style weapons, and indications were he was altering them to make them fully automatic, including fitting one or more with a silencer,” Akin said.

Based on that information, Akin said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was contacted and a federal search warrant was secured for Jack’s home in the 1200 block of County Road 1180.

At 7:30 a.m. last Friday, the Wise County Sheriff’s tactical team along with an ATF special agent entered Jack’s home and arrested him without incident, Akin said.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas Fort Worth Division, Jack was found sleeping with a 9 mm pistol on the nightstand next to the bed. The firearm, one of at least 15 found in the house, was loaded with 18 rounds of ammunition, according to the criminal complaint.

Last Thursday prior to Jack’s arrest, the ATF had confirmed through the Dallas County District Clerk’s Office that Jack has been previously convicted of multiple felonies, including possession of a prohibited weapon and deadly conduct discharging a firearm into a habitation.

The pistol seized from the nightstand was examined and found to have been originally manufactured outside of Texas and moved into the state, affecting interstate commerce, the criminal complaint states.

Jack has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm. He was brought to the Wise County Jail and transferred Monday to a federal detention facility.

According to local court records, Jack was indicted for felony assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation and injury to a child in June and also faces a misdemeanor assault causes bodily injury family violence charge filed Oct. 17.