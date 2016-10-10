Man electrocuted while making repairs

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, November 5, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

A Bridgeport man died after what police are saying appears to be an accidental electrocution Wednesday.

Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford said police, fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a medical call in the 1800 block of 16th Street at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Oliver Patterson, 57, had been fixing a plumbing problem underneath his home when he was electrocuted.

Stanford said Patterson was using a household lamp for light when the lamp fell into water soaked into the ground under the house and electrocuted him.

Two Bridgeport police officers pulled Patterson from underneath the home, and he was taken to Wise Health System in Decatur, where he was pronounced dead later that day.

Stanford said preliminary cause of death is electrical shock. An autopsy has been requested.