Man dies in 1-vehicle crash

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Tags: Decatur, wreck

A Decatur man died Monday night in a crash after his truck flipped multiple times and came to rest in the infield of a baseball field at Harmon Park in Decatur.

John Joseph Callan, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Jan Morrow.

Callan was traveling westbound on Business U.S. 380 when he failed to make the curve at the park shortly before 9 p.m.

Decatur Police Chief Rex Hoskins said Callan’s truck went over the curb and hit a tree before going airborne. The vehicle then hit the street before flying into the air a second time, hitting the batting cages and going through the fence of the baseball field. Callan was ejected from the pickup.

“It flipped three times,” Hoskins said. “There was evidence of a high rate of speed.”

Callan was the father of Johnny Callan, a Jacksboro student killed less than 10 days ago in a car accident in Palo Pinto County.