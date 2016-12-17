Man dies after wreck

By David Talley | Published Saturday, December 17, 2016



A man involved in a wreck north of Alvord Dec. 5 has died, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

John Squire, 56, of Sacramento, Calif., died Monday night. The medical examiner listed his cause of death as “complications of blunt force trauma due to a motor vehicle collision.”

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Robert Carson said Squire was driving a white Toyota pickup southbound on U.S. 81/287 just before 2:45 p.m. Dec. 5 when a box truck crossed in front of him at County Road 1591.

The pickup struck the truck broadside at its rear wheels, resulting in major front-end damage to the pickup and trapping Squire.

He was extricated and taken to Denton Regional Medical Center where he died this week.

Squire’s death marks the fourth fatal wreck on Wise County roads last week.