Man charged with aggravated assault for stabbing

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, September 17, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Crime

A Bridgeport man was arrested Wednesday night after stabbing another man during a fight.

Bridgeport police officers were called to the scene of a stabbing in the 1400 block of Thompson around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located the alleged assailant, Miguel Gonzalez, 27, of Bridgeport, on the corner of 14th and Thompson Streets. His victim, Miguel Tovar of Bridgeport, lay in a nearby yard.

Bridgeport Chief Steve Stanford said Gonzalez was treated at Wise Health System for minor wounds before he was transferred to the Wise County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tovar was flown by air ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he was in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Stanford said Bridgeport police were called to the Thompson Street address around 6 p.m. Wednesday concerning an argument between Tovar and a woman, Brynna Odell. Tovar left the home, where both he and Gonzalez reside, after the first argument and came back later that night. Gonzalez confronted Tovar and the two fought.

“In the process, Gonzalez gained access to a steak knife and stabbed our victim underneath the armpit area,” Stanford said.

Stanford said drug and alcohol use played a factor in escalating the fight. After obtaining a search warrant for the home, officers found narcotics and miscellaneous drug paraphernelia.

Two witnesses at the scene – Odell, 28, of Sunset, and Manuel Fernandez, 24, of White Settlement – were also arrested for unrelated warrants.

Gonzalez remained in the Wise County jail Friday with bond has been set at $50,000. Odell was released after posting bail.