Man arrested for sexual abuse of child

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport, Crime

A Bridgeport man has been arrested for sexual abuse of a child, and investigators are concerned about more victims.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said investigators received a call early last week from a woman who said she had been sexually abused by a family member when she was between the ages of 12 and 14. She is now a legal adult.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the female said William Rex Burris, 57, would take photos of her while she was in the shower.

“William would crawl on the roof of the trailer and photograph her through a sky light above the shower,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit states that Burris “started grooming” the child at the age of 12 by having her give him a back rub.

“The back rubs progressed to William making [the child] watch pornography with William on his iPhone,” the affidavit states.

The pornography progressed to Burris giving the child a back rub and then to more overt sexual actions including touching the genitalia and sexual assault, the affidavit states.

The time frame for the assaults is August of 2011 to August 2015, according to the affidavit.

Burris was arrested Aug. 17 for the first degree felony charge of sexual abuse of a child continuous: victim under 14 and was released the following day from the Wise County Jail after posting $50,000 bond.

Akin said he is concerned about the possibility of more victims. He said Burris had been a Sunday school teacher and bus driver at Bible Baptist Church in Bridgeport.

Calls to the church were not answered Tuesday afternoon.

Akin said a search warrant was also executed on Aug. 17 at Burris’ home, and investigators collected several electronic devices for forensic review.

He added that the case is an ongoing and active investigation.